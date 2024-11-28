Ukraine Joins Europe Startup Nations Alliance

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Startup Fund has joined the Europe Startup Nations Alliance (ESNA), a European initiative aimed at supporting and developing startup ecosystems.

The of Digital Transformation of Ukraine announced on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“The Ukrainian Startup Fund has joined ESNA, a European initiative that brings together countries that create the best conditions for startup development. The startup alliance includes 26 EU countries, Iceland and Ukraine,” the statement says.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation noted that ESNA will support the development of Ukraine's startup ecosystem through the implementation of eight key standards - from access to finance to innovations in the regulatory component.

Some 220 companies already registered with CodeUA platform – Deputy PM Fedorov

By participating in ESNA, Ukrainian startups will be able to share experiences and best practices with European partners, receive assistance in attracting investment for scaling, and participate in grant programs and networking.

As reported, in late October, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution to launch Sandbox, a tool that allows companies to pilot and develop high-tech products under state supervision.