Putin's Latest Actions Testify To His“Desperation” - Ukraine At OSCE

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The latest escalating moves by Kremlin dictator Vladimir point to his desperation.

This was stated by the acting Permanent Representative of Ukraine to international organizations in Vienna, Viktoria Kuvshynnykova, who spoke at a regular meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council.

"All the recent escalatory steps taken by Vladimir Putin, including the deployment of North Korea's troops, the attack on nuclear facilities and the use of new ballistic missile, are signs of his desperation.

Ukraine's resilience and the unity of the Free World is his weakness. Putin seeks new means of terror to break the will of the Ukrainians to resist. He is stepping up blackmail to stop our friends and partners from supporting Ukraine," she said.

Putin's confession about Dnipro strike will be used at tribunal - Ukraine at

Kuvshynnykova pointed to today's massive Russian missile and drone attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, stressing that for the third winter in a row, Russia is trying to "freeze Ukraine into submission."

"Russia must be held accountable for its terror against the civilians," the Ukrainian diplomat stressed.

According to the acting permanent representative, the current escalation by Russia should see a response including by strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities and air shield, strengthening its economy, and integrating Ukraine into the Euro-Atlantic security architecture. In addition, it is necessary to ensure the use of frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine, increase Russia sanctions, and strip Russia of revenues off hydrocarbon trade.

MalteseChairmanship reacts to Russia's missile attack on Dnipro

"Russia must understand that accountability is inevitable. Political. Legal. Financial. Diplomatic," Kuvshynnykova said.

According to the diplomat, "the coming weeks will be difficult." "Most probably, the terror will be intensified, further escalatory steps will follow and new reckless attacks by Russia will continue. Putin believes that fear and terror are his allies and will help him to get what he wants," the acting permanent representative of Ukraine to international organizations in Vienna noted.

She emphasized that Ukraine's partners should not allow themselves to be intimidated, and called for increased support for the Ukrainian people.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated at the CSTO summit in Astana that "decision-making centers in Kyiv" could become targets of strikes involving the Oreshnik experimental ballistic missiles.