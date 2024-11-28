Motorola Announces Open Beta Program For Advanced Moto Ai Features On Its Razr 50 Series And Edge 50 Ultra

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 28th November 2024: Artificial Intelligence aims to make peoples' lives easier. For years, Motorola has used the to do the extra thinking for consumers such as enhancing image quality or optimizing battery and display performance. However, the modern experience is due for a transformative shift, and generative AI is leading the way-creating richer, more personalized interactions.



Understanding that smartphone users want to recall details faster and easier, Motorola is addressing this pain point directly with moto ai. It simplifies daily smartphone interaction by placing users at the center as moto ai is fully baked throughout the entire device experience.



It helps users better capture the world around them through intelligent photography and tools that help document memories. It also gives them new ways to create custom visuals and artwork and helps assist users, so they can accomplish more in less time. Earlier this year, these priorities were previewed with the edge 50 and razr 50 families, showing what's possible with moto ai. Now, users can opt-in to experience these pillars in action with Motorola's first open beta program, starting November 27.



There are various contextual, personal and collaborative attributes of moto ai as it senses a users' surroundings and activities to anticipate their needs. Tailoring interactions by storing preferences, memories and activities locally on the device and then predicting user intent and offering suggestions for what they need at the right moment. Finally, it also recognizes natural language, whether locally on the device, remotely on the web, or through the assistance of cloud-based LLM.



Some of the leading moto ai features are catch me up, pay attention and remember this. Catch me up prompt keeps users up to date, regardless of how long they've been away from their phone. This is because moto ai delivers a tailored summary of their most important messages. So, whether users are making a meal, enjoying some screen-free time, or connecting with a friend, users can simply ask moto ai to fill them in. This way, consumers can move forward with their day without needing to check missed notifications. Pay attention helps consumers stay present and focused during meetings and conversations, eliminating the need for notetaking. All users need to do is press record and moto ai handles the rest. It captures, transcribes, and summarizes key points for a quick review later. This ensures that details and logistics are ready when users need it. Remember this prompt serves as an intelligent companion, capturing and saving key moments users want to look back on. With each photo or screenshot, moto ai enriches the memory with relevant insights, context, and meaningful facts stored privately in one's Journal. Whenever users want to revisit or recall important details, such as a flight itinerary or product they want to buy, they can nudge moto ai to bring it all back.



Additionally, Motorola has also updated its user experience for easy access to everything. From finding apps to searching the web or even using an LLM, users can enjoy a streamlined search experience. A redesigned app tray includes three new tabs: Apps, News and Journal which are displayed at the top of the screen, so users have critical information at their fingertips. A floating prompt is available within the app tray, making it easy to access key moto ai experiences. This makes finding or searching information very convenient. Users can locate apps, contacts, settings, web results and more, all in one spot. They can even take action from those search results, plus when searching, consumers can use natural language through voice or text. This eliminates any extra thinking when it comes to getting immediate assistance, quick suggestions or answers to questions.



Speaking on the announcement, Mr. T.M. Narasimhan, Managing Director, Motorola India said, 'At Motorola, innovation and customer-centricity are at the core of everything we do. With the launch of the moto ai beta program for our razr50 series and motorola edge50 Ultra, we are proud to enable even more advanced artificial intelligence on our flagship devices in India. This program empowers users to experience and shape the future of our AI-driven features, ensuring seamless performance, enhanced personalization, and smarter functionality. We are confident that our AI solutions stand out in the market, and will enable us to drive consumer delight. "



The open beta program will be available on the motorola razr 50 series, and motorola edge 50 ultra starting November 27 from the Google Play Store. Users of these devices will receive a notification to sign up, or they can visit motorola for registration details, updates and further information.





About Motorola & Lenovo:



Lenovo is a US$62 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #217 in the Fortune Global 500, employing 77,000 people around the world, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's largest PC company by further expanding into growth areas that fuel the advancement of 'New IT' technologies (client, edge, cloud, network, and intelligence) including server, storage, mobile, software, solutions, and services. This transformation together with Lenovo's world-changing innovation is building a more inclusive, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992)(ADR: LNVGY). Motorola Mobility LLC was acquired by Lenovo Group Holdings in 2014. Motorola Mobility is a wholly owned subsidiary of Lenovo and is responsible for designing and manufacturing all Moto and Motorola branded mobile handsets and solutions.

