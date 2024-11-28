Barca Edge Real On Penalties To Win 'Legends El Clasico' Matchup In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Khalid Elsawi | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: FC legends were able to overcome their eternal rivals, represented by CF legends, at Khalifa International Stadium, in the Legends El Clasico match held Thursday.

In a nearly packed stadium, the legends from the two biggest sides in Spanish brought back sweet memories of the Clasicos of years before.

Football fanatics of all ages and nationalities thronged the gates of the Khalifa International Stadium.

Sami, a resident and long time Madridista, expressed to The Peninsula great glee at the chance of witnessing the Real Madrid legends he grew up watching play before his eyes once more.

Muhammad, an equally passionate Real Madrid supporter, said he drove all the way from Kuwait with his sons to catch the football heroes of his youth in action in Doha.

The match kicked-off at 7pm local time, and Barca looked threatening from the get-go.

Barca, with an attacking line boasting names such as Ronaldinho, Rivaldo, and David Villa, took the lead through Argentinian midfielder Juan Pablo Sorin.

Former Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldinho, in a moment of magic that turned back the hands of time for many, doubled Barca's lead with a sublime free kick goal that cranked up the decibel levels throughout the stadium.

Zara, a Saudi female footballer and content creator who was sporting a retro Ronaldo“O Fenômeno” Barca jersey, and who came all the way from Saudi Arabia to cheer on her favorite football club, described witnessing the legends in action as an“amazing experience.”

Real Madrid came out swinging in the second half, with Portuguese legend Luis Figo pulling one back for the Merengues before Colombian Edwin Congo's composed finished leveled the score.

The two teams then resorted to playing penalty kicks after the full time whistle to decide the winner, with Barca coming out victorious with four successful penalty kicks to Real's two.