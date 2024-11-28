Norway Approves EUR 3.1B In Aid To Ukraine For Next Year

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On November 28, the Norwegian Parliament supported the extension of the Nansen Support Program for Ukraine for another three years and allocated at least 35 billion Norwegian kroner (EUR 3.1 billion euros) in aid to Ukraine next year.

This was reported on the website

"Norway stands firm in its support to Ukraine. (...) It is crucial for Ukraine that our support is sustained across multiple years, and that there is broad agreement behind it. We want the people of Ukraine to know that Norway's support will continue," said Prime Jonas Gahr Støre.

In 2025, the funding for the support program will amount to at least 35 billion Norwegian kroner (EUR 3.1 billion). Of this sum, 22.5 billion Norwegian kroner (EUR 1.9 billion) will be allocated to military support, and 12.5 billion Norwegian kroner (EUR 1.1 billion) to humanitarian and civilian support.

The support program will be extended until 2030. The total amount of funding will be increased to at least 154.5 billion Norwegian kroner for the duration of the program.

The Norwegian government added that it is in dialogue with Ukraine on how best to direct the assistance provided.

“Support to Ukraine is to be used in areas where it is needed the most. When it comes to military support, we will give priority to providing support to the Ukrainian defense industry. The Russian regime is bombing Ukraine's power infrastructure, and we will also provide funding for efforts to secure adequate access to electricity for the Ukrainian population,” the Prime Minister said.

The support will be provided under the Nansen Support Program for Ukraine, which was first launched on February 16, 2023. At the time of launch, the program provided for the allocation of 75 billion Norwegian kroner over a five-year period from 2023 to 2027, with the payment of 15 billion kroner each year.

Since the launch of the support program, the annual financial framework has increased several times. In 2024, the support amounted to 27 billion Norwegian kroner.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine will receive in December EUR 2 million in grant funding from the governments of Norway and Germany to support the energy sustainability of micro and small businesses.