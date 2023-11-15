Myloc Unveils Exciting New Features For Enhanced Navigation Experience

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

nFaktor Solutions Pvt. Ltd., a rapidly advancing and evolving firm in navigation technology, is proud to announce a transformative update for its MyLoc app. Introducing innovative features in the update with customized digital pins designed to make your journey more seamless and informative.

Customized Digital Address Pins:

MyLoc now empowers users to craft personalized digital location pins for their home, office, or any preferred location. This easy-to-create and use pins serve as the gateway to an enhanced world of navigation features.

As we look ahead to the future of navigation, we're excited to unveil the new features included in this update.

Distance and Time Calculations : With MyLoc's latest enhancements, you can effortlessly determine the distance and estimated travel time between two locations by simply placing digital pins.

Comprehensive Navigation Information: MyLoc's digital pins unlock a wealth of data for your journey, including:

Nearby Eateries and Hotels: Explore a thoughtfully curated list of nearby restaurants and hotels to optimize your trip after entering the digital pin.

Fuel Stations Nearby: Conveniently locate the nearest fuel stations ensuring you are never low on gas during your travels.

Weather Updates: Stay informed with a precise weather update which includes temperature records for every 3 hours and rain forecasts.

Shopping Destinations: Discover shopping malls in the vicinity of your chosen digital pin, allowing you to plan your shopping excursions with ease.

The convergence of the digital world is at a Digital location address where all digitally procured goods and services are to be delivered or rendered. MyLoc is just that tool that can deliver the experience of sharing a digital address that can be accessed without using any specific app or tool. said Neel Sinha, an industry thought leader and the brain behind MyLoc.

This MyLoc update is available for download now, ensuring that navigating your world is a more enhanced, convenient, and informative experience than ever before.

nFaktor Solutions works with companies to help them grow (grow by a factor of 'n'. nFaktor is a business advisory and marketing strategy company that works with companies of all sizes to create, nurture, and enhance their market footprint. nFaktor is MyLoc's parent company.

is a web-based application that was created with the intention of making sharing of locations easy and simple just like phone numbers and email addresses. 'MyLoc' is an ID for your location that is customizable and free for use, that appears just like a number or name. Simply complete a one-time sign-up process, select your location on the map, and choose a unique custom name. You now have your very own personalized MyLoc with all the innovative navigation features... Download MyLoc now!