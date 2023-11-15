Uzbekistan & Kyrgyzstan Plan To Launch A Joint Flight To Tokyo

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The tourism agencies of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan plan to
develop cooperation in several directions, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.
Jamshid Abdusalomov, the first deputy head of the Tourism
Committee of Uzbekistan, met with Abilqasim Sherniyazov, the
president of the Kyrgyz Tourism Development Fund. Opportunities for
cooperation in the field of transport were discussed at the
meeting.
One of the main topics was the launch of Tokyo-Tashkent-Bishkek
joint flights. However, the details of the plans in this direction
were not given.
In addition, as previously reported, the parties discussed the
possibility of establishing additional bus routes from Osh to the
border of the two countries. Uzbekistan expressed its readiness to
lease buses to Kyrgyzstan.
Also, the issue of beautification of the border crossing
“Madaniyat” in Novkent district, Jalalabad region of Kyrgyzstan was
also raised. The parties discussed the issue of extending the
period of registration of tourists on a parity basis.
Prior to that, a delegation of Kyrgyz tourism industry
representatives visited the regions of Fergana Valley. A memorandum
was signed between Fergana and Osh regions on the exchange of
experience in attracting tourists and providing services.
Several more contracts were signed with enterprises in Namangan
region. Thanks to them, it is expected to attract an additional
200,000 Kyrgyz tourists in 2024.
