Uzbekistan & Kyrgyzstan Plan To Launch A Joint Flight To Tokyo

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The tourism agencies of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan plan to develop cooperation in several directions, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.

Jamshid Abdusalomov, the first deputy head of the Tourism Committee of Uzbekistan, met with Abilqasim Sherniyazov, the president of the Kyrgyz Tourism Development Fund. Opportunities for cooperation in the field of transport were discussed at the meeting.

One of the main topics was the launch of Tokyo-Tashkent-Bishkek joint flights. However, the details of the plans in this direction were not given. In addition, as previously reported, the parties discussed the possibility of establishing additional bus routes from Osh to the border of the two countries. Uzbekistan expressed its readiness to lease buses to Kyrgyzstan. Also, the issue of beautification of the border crossing “Madaniyat” in Novkent district, Jalalabad region of Kyrgyzstan was also raised. The parties discussed the issue of extending the period of registration of tourists on a parity basis. Prior to that, a delegation of Kyrgyz tourism industry representatives visited the regions of Fergana Valley. A memorandum was signed between Fergana and Osh regions on the exchange of experience in attracting tourists and providing services. Several more contracts were signed with enterprises in Namangan region. Thanks to them, it is expected to attract an additional 200,000 Kyrgyz tourists in 2024.