Ukraine To Enhance Cooperation With African Countries PM Shmyhal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine plans to enhance cooperation with African countries.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said this in a post on his Facebook page, Ukrinform reports.

"Ukraine will strengthen cooperation with African countries. We discussed this at a meeting with African journalists. Today, we offer our African partners to work on finding as many points of contact as possible," Shmyhal said.

Meeting participants touched upon important current issues, including the involvement of African countries in the implementation of the Ukrainian President's Peace Formula.

According to the Prime Minister, one of the points of the Peace Formula is food security.

The parties addressed the work of the alternative Black Sea grain corridor.“The lives of some 400 million people around the world, including on the African continent, depend on our food exports. In this context, we touched upon the work of the alternative grain corridor. Despite Russia's blockade of the Black Sea ports, Ukraine retains the status of one of the guarantors of global food security,” he stated.

Shmyhal also spoke about the areas in which it is promising to develop relations: education, IT, and digitalization. "We feel the readiness of African countries to cooperate more actively with Ukraine," the Prime Minister said.

As Ukrinform reported, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk plans to devote 2024 to expanding inter-parliamentary cooperation with the countries of the African continent.