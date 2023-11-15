Zelensky, Trudeau Discuss Strengthening Of Ukrainian Air Defenses

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a phone call with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discussed the strengthening of Ukrainian air defenses.

Zelensky said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"During the call, I thanked Justin Trudeau for defense and financial support from Canada. Canada's multi-year aid program is an extremely important signal to the world about unwavering support for Ukraine until its victory. We discussed the situation on the battlefield, further defense cooperation with an emphasis on strengthening the Ukrainian air defense system, as well as increasing the capabilities of mobile fire groups to combat UAVs," he said.

Zelensky thanked Trudeau for a new package of sanctions against Russia and for the initiative to create an international coalition for the return of Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russia. Both parties discussed joint steps to implement this initiative.

Zelensky also thanked Trudeau for the decision to help Ukraine finance the second stage of the construction of the National Museum of the Holodomor-Genocide.

In addition, Trudeau and Zelensky exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine