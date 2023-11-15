Unwrap The Joy Of Festivities With Ishopchangi

Get ready to revel in a shopping extravaganza that's not just one but a two-in-one celebration. Join iShopChangi and party it up with a two-month-long bonanza starting with a 11.11 sale, followed by a Black Friday Cyber Monday sale. Running till the end of December, dive into the festive magic and unlock incredible discounts of up to 80% on a wide range of premium beauty products, electronics, and more. SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 14 November 2023 - From now till 31 December 2023, travellers and non-travellers can join the merriment and jingle all the way to a savings wonderland with iShopChangi's year-end sales . Spread the joy, laughter, and, of course, savings of up to 80% while you treat yourself and your loved ones to the perfect holiday gift from renowned brands like Shiseido, OPPO, Penfolds and Glenfiddich. With an exciting line-up of exclusive deals, gift sets, sitewide discounts, and upsized specials, it's the time of the year again when savings meet holiday cheer!







Prepare to dive head-first into an extended season of sweet deals, starting with the 11.11 Sale from now till 12 November 2023. Get set for a festive extravaganza with unbeatable offers across an array of categories, featuring massive slashed prices from top brands like The Dalmore , Sulwhasoo and more.

Unlock savings with these promotional codes below.

11.11 Sale (For Non-Travellers)

From now till 12 November 2023

Code

Description

11XMAS15

15% off with no min. spend, capped at S$90*

11XMAS20

20% off with min. spend S$600, capped at S$200*

November Pay Day Sale (For Non-Travellers)

From 13 - 30 November 2023

Code

Description

XMASPD12

12% off with no min. spend, capped at S$60*

XMASPD18

18% off min. spend S$550, capped at S$180*

12.12 Sale (For Non-Travellers)

From 1 - 15 December 2023

Code

Description

12XMAS15

15% off with min. spend S$250, capped at S$60*

12XMAS18

18% off with min. spend S$600, capped at S$150*

December Pay Day Sale (For Non-Travellers)

From 16 - 31 December 2023

DECXMAS12

12% off with min. spend S$250, capped at S$50*

DECXMAS15

15% off with min. spend S$500, capped at S$120*

*T&Cs and product exclusions apply.



Gifting delights for friends and families

Elevate the spirit of giving this holiday season with a thoughtfully curated selection of gifts, perfect for sharing joy with friends. Explore delightful offerings, including the SHISEIDO First Experience Kit a skincare treat that can be yours for just S$55. For those who appreciate luxury, the Piper Heidsieck Rare RARE 2002 [Glass Gift Set] , complete with an elegant glass for toasting, can fulfil every champagne connoisseur's dream for just S$450 after a 10% discount. And don't miss the Stellar Lipstick Collection by Este Lauder . Check out this dazzling array of lip colours that will leave a lasting impression for just S$99.

Raise your glasses to a sensational liquor celebrations

Immerse yourself in the charm of spirited deals on alcoholic delights, like the [Bundle] 2x Glenfiddich 18 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky 700ML + 2 Glenfiddich 18 Year Old Miniature 50ml , which will be available at an irresistible price of only S$336, boasting a 28.5% discount.

Radiant beauty must-haves for that glow up

Calling all beauty enthusiasts! Get ready to elevate your skincare routine and glow up for the festive celebrations with a range of top-notch beauty products . Unveil a radiant look with products from renowned brands like Porcelain Skincare and Crystal Tomato . To kickstart your journey to glowing skin, treat yourself to the rejuvenating Porcelain 1-for-1 RevitalEyes Concentrate 15ml at an unbeatable price of S$137, complete with a 50% discount. And for the ultimate skincare indulgence, don't miss out on the Crystal Tomato Beyond Sun Protection . Protect your skin against UVA/UVB damage and more with this exquisite formula, now available at just S$75.93.

Nurture your family's wellness inside and out

Elevate your well-being and recharge before your gatherings with the nourishing [Buy 1 Gift] Manuka UMF 5+ 500g at a special price of S$50.20 with a 50% discount. Plus, don't miss the opportunity to further enhance your self-care routine with a nutritional boost with the [Bundle of 3] Lao Xie Zhen Premium Boiled Essence Of Chicken 7's , now only S$159.80, after slashing 26% off.

Elevate your style game this holiday season

Add a touch of elegance to your ensemble with the Grace Bas Relief Bracelet (Gold) . Glam up for the celebrations with this stunner by Vivienne Westwood for just S$180.59, after a 20% discount. Looking for something more sleek? Get your hands on the SEIKO 5 Watch GMT Automatic SSK003K1 , and make it the perfect companion for any occasion for just S$486, thanks to a generous 25% discount.

Level up your tech game for the festivities

Prepare to elevate your gadget game with top brands like Nintendo and Bose . Kickstart your celebration with unbeatable deals on the Nintendo Switch OLED Console: Mario Red Edition , now available at an enticing S$429. And for those looking to level up their tech arsenal for hosting, the captivating Bose Smart Soundbar 900 is a must-have. Leave your guests in awe with a theatre-like experience with this offer at S$1,202.78, complete with a 13% discount.

Mark your calendars for the much-anticipated Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales . From 24 to 27 November 2023, gear up for a whirlwind of exclusive offers and upsized specials on a wide array of electronics, beauty and fashion deals from brands such as SK-II , Clarins , Apple , Seiko and more.

Bookmark the dates and get ready to join the upcoming Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale to save big on your favourite brands on iShopChangi.

Holiday Favourites for Travellers

Travellers, too, can join in the festivities and add a dash of holiday magic to their upcoming journey . Whether you're planning a holiday escape or simply seeking the perfect gifts, from luxurious beauty products and fine liquors to cutting-edge tech gadgets, treat yourself or your loved ones to travel exclusives or coveted gifts at tax-free prices.

Make sure it's a season to indulge in with these discount codes.

Holiday Deals (For Travellers)

From now till 30 November 2023

Code

Description

FRAGX25

25% off with min. spend S$300, capped at S$100

(code is valid for fragrance products only)

From now till 31 December 2023

Code

Description

TREAT10

10% off no min. spend, capped at S$50*

TREAT15

15% off min. spend S$500, capped at S$150*

*T&Cs and product exclusions apply.

Unlock exclusive tax-free savings

Elevate your celebration with exclusive tax-free offers on a range of exquisite products. Achieve flawless beauty with the SULWHASOO Perfecting Cushion , set at S$68.50. While you're at it, indulge in the premium Flying Fairy Brand Kweichow Moutai Chiew 500ML 53% for just S$579. Want something for your travel adventures? Stay connected and stylish with the Apple Watch Series 9 Aluminium Case GPS that can be yours for just S$565, and travel in luxury with the Samsonite ENOW Spinner 55/20 that you can now cart out at S$462.96.

Elevate your journey with travel exclusives

Travellers can also celebrate the holidays with exquisite travel exclusives like the Este Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronised Multi-Recovery Complex 100ml Duo , a perfect gift to pamper yourself or your loved ones for S$351.30. For radiant skin throughout the holiday season, don't miss the SK-II Facial Treatment Essence 230ml Duo Set , which can now be yours for just S$476.50. Unlock the spirit of the season with the exclusive Isle of Leomhann - Inaugural Edition (Single Malt, Single Cask) , a rare find that adds a touch of luxury to your festivities at just S$154.16, complemented by an 18% discount.

Embark on the Festive Shopping Spectacle!

Elevate your gifting game and become the ultimate gift-giver with the holiday sales!

With all the luck now in Changi, spend S$50 or more on iShopChangi using Changi Pay and quadruple your chances of being a Changi Millionaire to win S$1M or a Porsche Macan!

New iShopChangi customers can also enjoy a S$20 discount on their first purchase when they spend a minimum of S$79 by simply applying the code <ISCNEW20> at checkout. And here's an extra treat: if you use Changi Pay and spend a minimum of S$50, you'll receive an additional S$10 off as a new sign-up.

Worried about delivery? For non-travellers, enjoy the convenience of tax and duty-absorbed prices, along with free delivery to your Singapore residential address when your purchase totals at least S$59. Alternatively, you can pick up selected products from the Jewel Collection Centre, and there's no minimum spend required.

Jet-setting around the world? Enjoy unparalleled flexibility and convenience by shopping up to 30 days before your departure or as close as 12 hours before takeoff. You can collect your order at the Departure and Arrival Collection Centres or, if you meet the minimum spend of S$59, opt for complimentary delivery to your local residential address. For orders below S$59, a modest S$8 delivery fee applies.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. iShopChangi iShopChangi was launched in 2013 as an extension of Changi Airport's promise to deliver greater comfort and convenience to travellers in its suite of airport retail offerings. Passengers can browse and purchase tax- and duty-free products across all terminals between 30 days to 12 hours pre-flight on the e-store and choose to collect their items at Collection Centres within departure, upon arrival or have them delivered free in Singapore. Providing easy access to over 30,000 products across 900 brands and exclusives such as Changi First product launches, the site has since received global recognition with its award for Best Website Retail Customer Facing at The Moodies: the Airport and Travel Retail Digital Media Awards 2018. In early 2020, the e-commerce store started to retail a selection tax- and duty-absorbed products to Singapore-based residents without the need to fly.

iShopChangi

