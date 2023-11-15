Previous minister claims US travel recommendation generates ‘unnecessary alarm’

Adebayo Shittu, a former communications minister in Nigeria, has raised concerns over the recent travel advisory issued by the United States, accusing Washington of causing unwarranted panic and undermining the Nigerian state. The advisory, issued by the American Embassy in Abuja on November 3, highlighted an "elevated threat to major hotels in Nigeria's larger cities." Shittu, in an interview with RT on Thursday, criticized the warning as "unnecessary alarm against the Nigerian state" and questioned the basis for such heightened concerns. The former minister pointed out that the United States has a higher crime rate than Nigeria, suggesting that the advisory might be part of a deliberate effort to hinder the potential growth and development of the African nation by instilling fear in the minds of potential foreign investors. Shittu's comments reflect a growing sentiment within Nigeria that the travel advisory is not only unfounded but also detrimental to the country's image and economic prospects. The United States State Department had previously issued travel advice for Nigeria in September, urging individuals to "reconsider travel to Nigeria due to crime, terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping, and armed gangs." Shittu's remarks echo concerns raised by Nigeria's minister for information and national orientation, Mohammad Idris, who stated earlier this week that such advisories lead to unnecessary panic and can have severe adverse economic impacts. Idris emphasized that these warnings undermine the government's efforts to attract investment, portraying the country in a negative light. The United States had elevated its warning level for Nigeria last year, citing the threat of terrorism and advising against travel to specific states. Shittu's critique and the broader response from Nigerian officials highlight the need for a nuanced approach to travel advisories that takes into account the complexities of the country's security situation while avoiding unnecessary alarm and potential economic repercussions.