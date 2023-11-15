Safflower Oil Market 2023 Key Product Segments And Future Growth Projections By 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean published a recovery-based report for ' Global Safflower OilMarket ' that provides crucial details on company opportunities, growth plans, trends, innovations, the competitive landscape in 2022, and the geographic outlook. Based on relevant market and regional segmentation, a thorough assessment of this worldwide market includes the historical analysis of this market (from 2023 to 2032) and develops reliable and approximative timeline estimations up to 2032.

Global Safflower Oil Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030. Safflower oil is a type of cooking oil that is obtained from the seeds of the safflower plant. Safflower oil is rich in omega-6 fats and devoid of omega-3 fats. Also, Safflower oil has low saturated fat. Safflower oil market is largely driven by growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and increasing health consciousness among consumers.

For instance, according to World Health Organization (WHO)- As of 2019 around 17.9 million people lost their lives due to cardiovascular diseases, which represents arounf32% of all global deaths. Also, out of the 17 million premature deaths (under the age of 70) due to noncommunicable diseases in 2019, 38% were caused by cardiovascular diseases. Also, with the increasing demand for organic food products and rising disposable income, the adoption & demand for Safflower Oil is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, harmful reactions of Safflower Oil on some people impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Safflower Oil market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing demand for organic products and increasing application in food & beverages industry in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate R over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as increasing prevalence of heart diseases and rising disposable income in the region are some of the factors that would create lucrative growth prospects for the Safflower Oil market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Adams Group

Aktivv LLP,

Oil Seeds International Inc.,

Los Charitos,

Galp Distribuicion Oil Espana,

Ciaberia International Inc

Aryan International

kachi Ghani

Hain Celestial Group

Winsor & Newton

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Product Type:

High Oleic

High Linoleic

By Sales Channel:

Direct Sales

Modern Trade

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

By End Use Industries:

Retail/Household

Foodservice

Food & Beverage Processing

Pharmaceuticals

Dietary Supplements

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

