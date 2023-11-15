(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, November 2023: In celebration of World Italian Cuisine Week, MKT at The Chanakya is hosting an \'Italian Cuisine Week\' starting from November 13th until November 19th. The pop-up event will showcase the richness of Italian culinary heritage and reveal the hidden recipes behind some of Italy\'s renowned spirits, providing a comprehensive glimpse into the country\'s diverse offerings. MKT at The Chanakya strives to showcase regional culinary fare, including food and wine, as well as tourism experiences. This initiative invites food enthusiasts to savour the finest offerings from Italy\'s diverse and vibrant food landscape.



The initiative explores the popularity of Italian food and drink abroad among locals and visitors. During the \'Italian Cuisine Week\' at MKT at The Chanakya, the city can truly bask in the vibrancy of Italian culture, creating an atmosphere brimming with warmth, vitality, and a strong admiration for all things Italian.



The specially curated Italian menu will be available for customers from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. Chef Rinki, the in-house chef of MKT at The Chanakya, has curated the special \'Italian Cuisine Week\' menu to create an unrivaled gourmet experience. The assortment features a tapestry of Italian curations, ranging from Fresh Burratini and Asparagus Risotto to Saffron & Lemon Shrimp risotto and Pistachio Crusted Grilled Lamb Chops.



Celebrating the diversity of Italian culture, the experiental destination boasts a weeklong food menu along with a beverage menu curated with Campari\'s portfolio, which is of Italian origin. The wide selection of beverages elevate the dining experience with a side of signature cocktails.



The initiative presents culinary art as an opportunity for authentic sharing and dialogue between cultures. Featuring a live kitchen orchestrated by Chef Rinki and her team, every element of the \'Italian Cuisine Week\' is thoughtfully curated with luxury. Located in the heart of the capital city, the international dining hotspot, MKT at The Chanakya features expansive international food offerings paired with world-class dining experiences. The lively experience within MKT at The Chanakya will spark memories of Italian food lovers as they entirely dive into the authentic and completely homemade Italian cuisine. Swing open the doors of \'Italian Cuisine Week,\' a one-of-a-kind traditional Italian experience.

