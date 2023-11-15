Azerbaijan's Economic Opportunities Presented In London By British-Azerbaijani Chamber Of Commerce

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Two round tables were held at the London office of the
well-known audit and consulting company BDO, organised by the
British-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce.
According to Azernews , one of the events was
held for British businessmen who are interested in setting up
business in Azerbaijan, and the other was held for Azerbaijani
businessmen who want to set up business in Britain.
John Patterson, co-chairman of the British-Azerbaijani Chamber
of Commerce, made an opening speech at the event. During the
speech, information was given about the establishment of the
Chamber of Commerce, its current activities, and its future plans.
It was noted that such events are planned to be held on a regular
basis, and the main goal is to help businessmen find new partners
and get detailed information about business opportunities.
During the event, Peter Jelfs, the head of the tax and
investment department of the British Ministry of Business and
Trade, and Scott Knight, the head of the audit and insurance
department of the BDO company, made presentations for Azerbaijani
businessmen.
Later, the representative of the BDO Baku office, Yunis Salayev,
made a presentation for British businessmen about the economic
opportunities of Azerbaijan and the legal procedures required to
establish business in our country.
Elin Suleymanov, the ambassador of Azerbaijan to Britain, who
also spoke at the event, emphasised the importance of holding such
events in terms of the further development of trade and economic
relations between Azerbaijan and Britain. He drew attention to
favourable business opportunities created for foreign investors in
Azerbaijan, especially in our territories freed from
occupation.
