Azerbaijan Calls On OSCE To Pressure Armenia On Providing Accurate Minefield Maps

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. Head of the
State Security Service of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the State
Commission for Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Citizens Ali
Naghiyev called on the OSCE to put pressure on Armenia to provide
accurate maps of minefields, Trend reports.
He spoke at a meeting with a delegation headed by the President
of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Pia Kauma.
Ali Naghiyev noted that the Azerbaijani state is carrying out
large-scale reconstruction work in its lands liberated from
Armenian occupation, and the failure to provide the Azerbaijani
side with maps of minefields or inaccurate indication of the
location of mines seriously hinder the rapid implementation of this
process.
He added that the number of victims of Armenian mine terror is
increasing every day and the OSCE and other international
organizations need to put pressure on Armenia to provide accurate
maps of minefields.
