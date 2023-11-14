               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Calls On OSCE To Pressure Armenia On Providing Accurate Minefield Maps


11/14/2023 8:09:06 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. Head of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the State Commission for Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Citizens Ali Naghiyev called on the OSCE to put pressure on Armenia to provide accurate maps of minefields, Trend reports.

He spoke at a meeting with a delegation headed by the President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Pia Kauma.

Ali Naghiyev noted that the Azerbaijani state is carrying out large-scale reconstruction work in its lands liberated from Armenian occupation, and the failure to provide the Azerbaijani side with maps of minefields or inaccurate indication of the location of mines seriously hinder the rapid implementation of this process.

He added that the number of victims of Armenian mine terror is increasing every day and the OSCE and other international organizations need to put pressure on Armenia to provide accurate maps of minefields.

