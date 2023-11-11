Israel Forces Kill 15 Palestinians In West Bank Clashes - Ministry

Palestinian youths burn tyres during confrontations with Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin on Thursday (AFP photo)

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) JENIN, Occupied Palestinian Territories - Israeli forces on Thursday killed 15 Palestinians across the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said as AFP journalists reported intense fighting in the city of Jenin.

They saw black smoke rising over Jenin, and heard multiple explosions and gunfire.

The health ministry said in a statement 11 Palestinians were killed during clashes with the Israeli forces in Jenin, with more than 20 others wounded.

Separately, four Palestinians were killed in violence elsewhere in the West Bank, the health ministry said.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli forces on the deaths reported by the ministry in Balata refugee camp near Nablus, Al Amari refugee camp near Ramallah and Beit Fajar and Dura in the southern West Bank.

Israeli forces in Jenin have killed dozens of Palestinians in recent months, particularly in the city's refugee camp where armed groups are present alongside tens of thousands of residents.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and its troops regularly launch raids across the Palestinian territory.



