ICC Chief Prosecutor Highlights Humanitarian Crises And Urges Rule Of Law

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) In a recent article, Karim Khan, the Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, identified humanitarian crises in Palestine, Afghanistan, and Ukraine as failures in upholding the value of human life. He emphasized the need to rely on the rule of law to prevent the spread of inhumane pandemics.

This article, published in The Guardian on Friday, highlights the remarks of the Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, who stated,“We are experiencing a profound global humanitarian crisis; a crisis that spans from Ukraine to the dire situation of girls and women in Afghanistan, and the unbearable tragedy in Palestine.”

The Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) has added,“We cannot allow ourselves to become numb to this level of suffering.” According to Karim Khan, international laws must practically support those in greatest need and should not remain theoretical or abstract.

The article further states,“People must see that human rights and the law impact their lives. It should be tangible for those in Gaza, the West Bank, and Israel, protecting them from inhumane elements.”

The prosecutor has mentioned that his office is closely examining the legal issues related to Israel and Palestine, particularly in the context of the Israel-Hamas conflicts.

He continues to emphasize that justice must be provided for non-combatants in Israel and Palestine, and they are in contact with the families of victims.

The article also highlights that children, girls, and boys in Gaza are innocent and should be in schools.

He has repeatedly reiterated that international laws should support innocent individuals without discrimination in a practical manner.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Print Tumblr Telegram