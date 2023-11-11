First Batch Of Visa-Free Passengers From Kazakhstan Enter China

Sixteen Kazakh nationals aboard flight CZ3012 enjoyed visa-free
treatment as they arrived Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur
Autonomous Region, Azernews reports, citing
Kazinform News Agency.
The passengers went through the border checkpoint without any
visa documentation, being the first batch of Kazakh nationals
arriving at the airport under the China-Kazakhstan visa-free
agreement that took effect Friday, said local border inspection
station.
The plane took off from Kazakhstan's Almaty International
Airport and arrived at the Urumqi Diwopu International Airport at
around 0 a.m. on Friday.
Starting from Friday, Chinese and Kazakh citizens will be
allowed to stay in each other's country for no more than 30 days
for single crossing and stay 90 days as part of a 180-day visa-free
period, according to the visa-free agreement.
"Now, to fly from Kazakhstan to China, an airline ticket and a
passport are all that you need," said Adelina Ashimova, a Kazakh
passenger, "The customs entry in Urumqi is very fast and
efficient."
According to data from Urumqi Diwopu International Airport,
after the official implementation of the visa-free agreement, the
number of international flights between Kazakhstan and Urumqi will
reach up to six a day.
"The mutual visa exemption between China and Kazakhstan reflects
the high degree of mutual trust between the two countries. It is
also convenient for Kazakh tourists, businessmen and students
coming to China, and residents of the two countries will have more
frequent exchanges," said Kazakh passenger Adil Kaukenov.
To facilitate passenger travel between China and Kazakhstan, a
passenger bus service connecting Urumqi, capital of Xinjiang, and
Almaty, the largest city of Kazakhstan, was launched on Nov. 3.
Xinjiang will launch four more international passenger bus
routes from Urumqi, with destinations including Semipalatinsk,
according to the regional department of transport.