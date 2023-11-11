QIB Receives 'Best Retail Bank' And 'Best SME Bank' In Qatar Awards From The Asian Banker

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) has received the titles of 'Best Retail Bank' and 'Best SME Bank' in Qatar at The Asian Banker Global Middle East and Africa Awards 2023.

This recognition underscores QIB's commitment to excellence in its retail and SME services, as well as its ongoing efforts to innovate and stay ahead in the evolving Qatari banking landscape.

These awards underscore the bank's commitment to providing advanced banking solutions, showcasing its pivotal role in enhancing the overall customer experience for both retail and corporate customers. This aligns with the bank's overall strategy, reinforcing its position as a leading financial institution in Qatar and the region. The accolades also serve as evidence of QIB's resilience, financial strength, and the continued evolution of its retail and SME banking offerings.

These prestigious awards validate QIB's commitment to innovation resulting in a transformation of the banking landscape. QIB continues its dedication to enhancing its acclaimed mobile app, incorporating over 180 features that facilitate everyday banking and offer several embedded services, such as brokerage and takaful products. The bank consistently introduces new original features to streamline customers' digital banking experiences, ensuring uninterrupted access to QIB's extensive array of products and services 24/7.

On the corporate level, QIB is advancing SME financing, digitisation, and introducing new products for corporate banking needs. To enhance the banking experience for corporate and SME customers, QIB has launched an online corporate account opening service, streamlining, and speeding the process. Additionally, QIB is consistently enhancing its corporate Internet banking and mobile app for comprehensive financial access and control.

Bassel Gamal, QIB Group CEO, said:“We are pleased to receive these esteemed awards, which highlight our dedication to delivering a modern banking experience that aligns with the evolving needs and preferences of our customers in today's fast-paced world. This recognition affirms our leadership in both retail banking and SME services, showcasing the diversity of our offerings for all our customers.

“The awards are a testament to the seamless customer experience we consistently provide. Our teams remain committed to innovation as we strive to offer banking solutions that stay up-to-date on ongoing developments and innovations in the banking sector.”

The Asian Banker Global Awards stand out as one of the most prestigious annual awards initiatives that acknowledge excellence in retail financial services, technology, risk, and transaction finance across the Middle East and Africa.

These awards specifically highlight leadership within financial institutions, encompassing both banks and non-banks, operating in the Middle East and Africa region.

