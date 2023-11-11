Bangladesh Monitor Launches Country's First Ever Travel, Tourism, And Hospitality Awards Program

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka, 11 November 2023: Premier travel and tourism publication of the country The Bangladesh Monitor introduces a new award program for the travel, tourism, and hospitality sectors of the country. Titled 'Bangladesh Travel, Tourism, and Hospitality Awards', the program aims to recognize the people and organizations for contributions to their respective fieldsin the fast-growing industry of the country.

The award program was formally launched at the ceremony held at Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) Dhaka today. Presided over by Professor Shibli Rubayet Ul Islam, Chairman, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission. The program was also addressedby Abu Tahir Muhammad Zaber, CEO, Bangladesh Tourism Board, and Kazi Wahidul Alam, Editor, The Bangladesh Monitor among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Kazi Wahidul Alam said,“Introduction of such an award program has been a longstanding demand from the industry stakeholders. We are happy that finally today we are going to launch the BTTHA. Our objective is to recognize the people and organizations for their valuable contribution towards developing this important industry of the country. According to the experts,this industry can play a very significant role in Bangladesh's economy as well as create huge employment opportunities.”

The awards will be given under four broad segments– tourism, travel, hospitality and restaurants. Under each sector, there will be many sub-segments to accommodate different areas of services. A jury panel comprising representatives from relevant fields, civil society, media,andothers will select the awardees. Judgment will be conducted based on online public opinion, overall public perception, jury panel's opinion and other criteria. CSR activities undertaken by the organizations will also be taken into consideration.

Any individual or organization can submit an entry for nomination in one or more categories. However, for each category, there should be a separate entry. Submission of entries will continue until December 31, 2023. Following the primary scrutiny, the people and organizations will be selected for public voting, which will continue from January 15 to February 28, 2024.

The names of the awardees will be announced at a gala award ceremony to be held in Dhaka sometime in May 2024.

Details of the award program are available on –