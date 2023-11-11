Ukraine, South Africa Discuss Preparations For Next Advisors' Meeting On Peace Formula

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In a phone call, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak and National Security Advisor to the President of the Republic of South Africa Sydney Mufamadi discussed preparations for the next national security advisors' meeting on the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

The relevant statement was made by the Office of the President of Ukraine , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Yermak expressed hope that the newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of South Africa to Ukraine, who presented his credentials to President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday, would be as actively involved in the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula as his predecessor.

The Head of the President's Office thanked Sydney Mufamadi for his active participation in all national security advisors' meetings, which took place in Denmark, Saudi Arabia, and recently in Malta.

“I appreciate your personal support in engaging African countries in promoting the Ukrainian Peace Formula. We value the Republic of South Africa's participation in several working groups on the Peace Formula. Thank you for the willingness to join Working Group No. 9 on preventing escalation and repetition of aggression,” Yermak noted.

The parties discussed preparations for the next national security advisors' meeting on the restoration of sustainable and just peace based on the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

Yermak mentioned that Ukraine is interested in taking part in the upcoming African Union Summit, scheduled for February 2024 in Ethiopia.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine