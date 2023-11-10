Interglobe Enterprises Plans To Launch Electric Air Taxi Service In India By 2026

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 10 (KNN) InterGlobe Enterprises has announced its intention to introduce an all-electric air taxi service in India by 2026.

InterGlobe Enterprises, the parent company of IndiGo in this regard has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Archer Aviation - a company that deals in electric aircrafts, air taxis etc, reported Hindustan Times.

Once launched, the InterGlobe-Archer flight will carry passengers from Connaught Place in the national capital to Gurugram in Haryana in approximately 7 minutes whereas by road, the 27-kilometre-long trip will take 60-90 minutes, a release said on Thursday.

"In addition to urban air taxi services, the parties plan to pursue a variety of other use cases for the electric aircraft in India, including cargo, logistics, medical and emergency services, as well as private company and charter services," the release stated further.

The collaboration between the two intends to finance the acquisition of as many as 200 of Archer's Midnight aircraft for deployment in India.

The Midnight aircraft is characterized as a piloted four-passenger electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vehicle, specifically engineered to facilitate quick consecutive flights with minimal charging time required between operations.

