Avdiivka Comes Under Shelling And Rocket Attacks Again - One Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, Avdiivka again suffered artillery shelling and rocket attacks, and a civilian was injured.

Ihor Moroz, the acting head of the Donetsk Military District Administration, reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"One person was injured in Avdiivka - the city was subjected to artillery shelling and rocket attacks. In the Kurakhivka community, more than 10 houses were damaged, Dachne, Yantarne and Illinka are under fire," the head of the region wrote.

He noted that in the Volnovakha direction two houses were damaged in Maksymivka of the Vuhledar community.

In the Donetsk sector, a person was injured in the Marinka community in Oleksandropil, Krasnohorivka and Novomykhailivka were shelled.

According to Moroz, in the Horlivka direction, seven houses in the Toretsk community were damaged: five in Zalizne and two in Pivdenne. Two multi-storey buildings, a private house and an industrial building were damaged in the Chasiv Yar community.

In the Lysychansk direction, a house in Serebryanka of the Siversk community was damaged.

As reported, the Russian army injured two residents of the Donetsk region over the past day, November 9.