Asian Parliament Cmte Meets In Baghdad

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Nov 10 (KUNA) -- The meeting of the Standing Committee on Political Affairs of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) kicked off in Iraq on Friday, with the participation of representatives of 15 parliaments, including Kuwait.

The meeting will discuss nine draft resolutions, including one presented by Kuwait regarding enhancing commitment to international agreements and conventions.

Once these resolutions are approved, the committee will enlist them on APA executive council's agenda, as part of its upcoming meeting in Antalya, Turkiye, on November 26.

Speaking on Kuwait's draft resolution, MP Dr Hamad Al-Mutar, who represents Kuwait National Assembly at the event, along with MP Dawoud Maarafi, said that Kuwait's draft resolution involves committing to the articles of the Khor Abdullah agreement with Iraq. (end)

ahh











MENAFN10112023000071011013ID1107406063