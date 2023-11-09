(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Kartell Loves Dubai







Dubai, UAE – 9 November 2023: In the heart of the luxury and elegance of Dubai Mall Za'abeel, the shopping temple of the city of luxury and architectural wonders, the new Kartell Flagship Store opens, a new oasis for design lovers. In this prestigious setting, Kartell celebrates its lifestyle by offering an immersion in its world of beauty and innovation, where the products come to life through different proposals for total living settings. The opening of the space within the Dubai Mall marks a significant step in Kartell's retail expansion strategy in the United Arab Emirates and follows the recent opening of the flagship store in Dubai Hills.



The space inside the Dubai Mall Za'abeel presents total living proposals in which the sofas are set with armchairs, carpets, side tables, and lights as well as the tables and chairs. The expansion of the range and the inclusion of product families allow us to represent an overall vision and also satisfy a very broad market demand. With the introduction of new upholstered furniture, tables and outdoor solutions, Kartell demonstrates its ability to evolve, remaining at the forefront of innovation and technology.



The United Arab Emirates, with their cities such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi, represent a commercial area of growing importance for Kartell, in which to propose projects that adapt to various contexts, from private homes to spaces dedicated to hospitality. A global approach that reflects the desire to satisfy a cosmopolitan, sophisticated and diverse clientele, made up of local and international residents, all looking for design and lifestyle proposals.



“The opening of two new flagship stores in prestigious locations such as Dubai Mall and Dubai Hills confirms Kartell's interest in the Emirates as a strategic market – comments Lorenza Luti, Kartell Marketing & Retail Director. Our renewed presence represents a solid starting point, but the aim is to open additional stores in the area underlining our ongoing commitment to rolling out our retail network and meeting the growing demand for high-quality designer and lifestyle products in this region. The opening of the new stores represents an important step towards reaching an ever-wider clientele and consolidating Kartell's position as one of the leading design brands in the Emirates. In parallel, the development of the shops is accompanied, also in this area, by the implementation of e-commerce to reach the entire country'.



To celebrate this new opening, on the occasion of the opening event on November 8, Inkman, the well-known Tunisian artist, known internationally, specialized in contemporary calligraphy, was the protagonist of a live performance in which the Louis Ghost seat will be used as a 'canvas' to create a special and inimitable work.









