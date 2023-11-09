Shura Secretary-General Meets Omani Parliamentary Officials

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Chairman of the Association of Secretaries-General of Arab Parliaments and Secretary-General of the Shura Council Dr Ahmed bin Nasser al-Fadala, who is also the Secretary-General of the Shura Council, met separately with Secretary-General of Majlis Ash'shura in Oman Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed al-Nadabi and Secretary-General of State Council of Oman Khalid bin Ahmed al-Saadi during his visit to the Sultanate of Oman. The two meetings dealt with parliamentary bilateral relations and the means to enhance them. The two meetings also discussed the latest developments in Gaza and exchanged views on the role of parliaments in supporting the Palestinian cause and stopping the brutal Israeli aggression that has continued since October 7 on the Gaza Strip. The two meetings also discussed the Association of Secretaries-General of Arab Parliaments, and strengthening relations between the Association and Arab councils and parliaments, including the Shura and State Councils in the Sultanate of Oman. The two Omani officials praised Qatar's presidency of the association and the development it witnessed during Qatar's tenure, in addition to Qatar's remarkable presence at various events. (QNA)

