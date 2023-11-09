Chances Of Rain From Today Until Weekend

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Weather conditions in the country will be partly cloudy to cloudy from today, November 8, until the weekend.

Qatar Meteorology Department stated this, adding that chances of rain, of varying intensity, with sudden strong winds are also predicted during this period.



There was no marine warning issued as of today, November 8. However, the Department calls on citizens and residents to take precaution and follow safety guidelines in the event of thunderstorms during this period.