Ukraine's Government To Allocate Additional Funds For Water Supply In Mykolaiv - Shmyhal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is preparing the allocation of additional funds for a stable water supply in Mykolaiv.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

Shmyhal noted that the restoration of stable water supply in Mykolaiv had been discussed at a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction Oleksandr Kubrakov, Environment Minister Ruslan Strilets, Mykolaiv Region Governor Vitaliy Kim, and representatives of the State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development.

The prime minister recalled that as a result of Russian shelling in the spring of 2022, the water main that delivered drinking water to Mykolaiv was damaged.

"Further shelling and destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant complicated the situation. To solve this problem, the government has already allocated more than UAH 1 billion in total. During the meeting, we heard the proposed options for establishing a stable water supply to the city, including on clearing the channel of the Inhulets River. This is a priority task. We are preparing to allocate additional funds for this," Shmyhal said.

As reported, in September 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated almost UAH 135.5 million from the reserve fund of the state budget to provide drinking water to the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv and Kherson regions, where the water supply systems were damaged by Russia's destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant.