Doha Academy Students Shine With Outstanding Pearson Learner Awards

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Doha Academy students have secured the highest scores in the world in Arabic, Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics, making them eligible for the 2023 Outstanding Pearson Learner Awards and the 2023 High Achievers Awards, a statement said Tuesday.

Abdelrahman Hazem Ahmed Fouad Moustafa scored the highest mark in the Middle East and in Pearson Edexcel International GCSE Biology, Physics (May/June 2023).

Abdur-Rahman Ammar al-Jawadi earned the highest mark in the world in Pearson Edexcel International Advanced Subsidiary – Arabic, Chemistry, Mathematics (January 2023).

Fatima M J Alnounou, Nour Houssam Baba, Rahma Hamdi Farag Esmail Ali and Yousof Osama Adel Abdelraouf earned the highest mark in the world in Pearson Edexcel International Advanced Subsidiary Arabic (January 2023), while Sarah Bouhssine has attained the same honour in May/June 2023.

Al-Jawadi earned Grade A and above in three subjects in GCE Advanced Level / International Advanced Level (May/June 2023).

Belkice Hadj Ali has achieved Grade 8 and above in five subjects in GCE Advanced Level/International Advanced Level (May/June 2023).

The recognition of these students on a world stage highlights Doha Academy's commitment to nurturing talent and fostering a culture of academic excellence, it was explained.

Doha Academy is a wholly owned subsidiary of Al Faleh Educational Holding.

Sheikha Dr Aisha Faleh al-Thani, founder and chairperson of Al Faleh Educational Holding, said:“We are immensely proud of our students' remarkable achievements.”

“Doha Academy has always strived to provide the highest quality education and to empower our students to reach their full potential,” she said.“These awards are a testament to the hard work, dedication, and the relentless pursuit of knowledge exhibited by our students. We congratulate them on their outstanding success and look forward to witnessing their continued growth and success in the future.”

“These awards represent a significant milestone for Doha Academy,” Al Faleh Educational Holding chief executive Sheikha Anwar bint Nawaf al-Thani stated.“Our commitment to academic excellence, coupled with the dedication of our students, has resulted in a global recognition that speaks volumes about the quality of education at our institution.”

“We provide our students with the best possible resources and opportunities to excel, and these awards reflect that dedication. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the students and their families,” she said.

“These are truly outstanding achievements by our students,” said Doha Academy principal Edward Cooper.“As a school we are proud of all of our students, but these young ladies and young men in particular have gone above and beyond expectations to achieve the best results in Arabic, Mathematics and the Sciences in the Middle East and the world!”

“My appreciation also to the students' teachers at Doha Academy for their expert tuition and superb support,” he said.

MENAFN07112023000067011011ID1107390290