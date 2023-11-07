LPG Shortage In Kazakhstan To Be Overcome In A Few Days - Ministry

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The problem of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supplies to the
filling stations of Kazakhstan will be resolved very soon; about
1,200 tonnes of LPG will be provided by November 11, said
Bakhytzhan Taubayev, head of the Energy Ministry's Gas Industry
Department, Azernews reports, citing Interfax.
"Astana's demand is 8,700 tonnes a month. Pavlodar Petrochemical
Plant LLP [the Pavlodar refinery] and CNPC-Aktobemunaigas JSC have
provided 8,512 tonnes from their resources, of which 396 tonnes
from CNCP's resources was delivered on November 7 and 216 tonnes
will be delivered by Pavlodar Petrochemical Plant on November 8,"
Taubayev said on Tuesday.
In addition, CNPC's plant will ship approximately 1,200 tonnes
of LPG on November 7-8 to arrive in Astana before November 11.
Except Astana, an LPG shortage has been reported in the Zhambyl
and North Kazakhstan regions.
"The Zhambyl region will receive 5,218 tonnes from the Shymkent
refinery, of which 1,250 tonnes was shipped on November 7. Also,
CNPC will supply 5,706 tonnes to the North Kazakhstan, of which
1,477 tonnes has already been shipped," Taubayev said.
A total of 133.867 tonnes of LPG will be supplied to the
domestic market in November. "The situation will be stabilized in
the following few days," he said.
The Astana administration announced earlier the implementation
of a rationing system for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for vehicle
owners due to a significant shortage of LPG in the capital.
"The deficit of LPG in Astana has been caused by a combination
of the scheduled maintenance in October at the Atyrau refinery and
the capacity constraints at the Pavlodar Petrochemical Plant and
CNPC-Aktobemunaigas JSC," the city administration said.
KazMunayGas said on Tuesday that the Atyrau refinery had reached
its design throughput capacity after the completion of a scheduled
maintenance program that was launched October 1 and completed
November 3.
Atyrau Refinery is one of the three largest oil refineries in
Kazakhstan. Atyrau Refinery is owned by National Company
KazMunayGas. The design capacity of the refinery is 5.5 million
tonnes a year with product yield of up to 86.4%.
There are three refineries in Kazakhstan: Atyrau (west
Kazakhstan), Shymkent (south Kazakhstan) and Pavlodar (north
Kazakhstan). They all are controlled by National Company
KazMunayGas.
National Company KazMunayGas JSC is the national operator for
exploration, production, processing and transportation of
hydrocarbons. The company represents the state interests in the oil
and gas sector of Kazakhstan.
