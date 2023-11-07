Clinical Microbiology Market Size To Witness Sustained Growth Throughout The Forecast Period 2023-2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Regardless of a companys size or income, the most recent research study offers an exhaustive analysis of the Clinical Microbiology market for 2023-2032. This survey study discusses the key market trends and the industrys outlook for the forecast years.?

Global Clinical Microbiology Market Size - Industry Trends & Forecast Report 2025

The Clinical Microbiology Market is estimated to be USD 3.8 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 5.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.6%. The rise in the infectious disease is expect to drive the market along with the subsidizing of the social insurance offered by various organizations and government. Ineluctable ailment expanding with every passing time demanding expenditure, funding, and research allotment will inevitably spur the market scenario.

Global Clinical Micribiology Market Overview:

Global clinical microbiology market mainly accesses segments associated with technological reinforcement in several arenas including disease diagnostics, infectious diseases ascend, recurring outbreaks of epidemics across the globe. In industrial microbiology, several microorganisms including laboratory- selected mutants, genetically modified organisms and naturally occurring organisms finds an extensive usage in microbiological research and development area. Microbiology research and development finds its accelerating application in the food and beverage industries, oil and gas industries and environmental testing organizations along with biopharmaceutical industry which has witnessed the footprints of microbiology R& D boosting due to voluminous drug development research. Nutraceuticals and other fermented products further helps in the augmentation of the industrial microbiological market. However, limited remuneration policies for microbiology testings methods, unfavourable regulatory scenario and recognised conflicts concerning the usage of genetically modified organisms in food sources can act as a constraint for the clinical microbiological market. This report describes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global clinical microbiology market with statistical data regarding latest trends in the market.

Global Clinical Microbiology Market Forecast and Trends

Growth Drivers

Technological advancement is leading to better adaptations of end user products

With the technological advancement, molecular diagnostic techniques helps in early identification and effectual treatment. These advanced molecular diagnostic methodology infers sharper sample throughput, brisk turnaround time, specificity, improved accuracy and multiplicity of reaction. NGS, molecular cartridges, real time PCR and PCR coupled with mass spectrometry are such advanced molecular diagnostic techniques which increase the capabilities in analyzing multiple samples in a single input. This identification and characterisation of molecules and pathogens allows adaptation of products among key end users including healthcare providers, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology organization and research laboratories. This will implement an aura of expansion of clinical biological market on a global level.

Prioritizing healthcare infrastructure in emerging countries

Governments across the world, specifically in emerging countries will offer a diverse opportunity to the clinical biological market. Significant growth opportunities can be attributed to the upsurging ubiquity in maladies like malaria, influenza, tuberculosis, and HIV along with various other genomic efficient disease. Research and development initiatives by developing nations in order to improvise the healthcare infrastructure, healthcare expenditure and availability of cost efficient clinical microbiological products will help in strengthening the market growth parameters.

Restraints

Limited or no capitalization in developing countries

In countries such as China, India and others in Middle East and Africa, very little or no reimbursement is offered in clinical microbiological testing procedures. With a large target patient population base, the lack of reimbursements, limits the adaptation of clinical microbiological testings and procedures. Further, aid from government to standardize the clinical procedure are a need of the hour to implement the microbial test procedures for the betterment of the clinical microbiological market.

Impact of COVID-19 in the industry

The global clinical microbiology market has been significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Challenges in manufacturing and supply chain has created an obstacle in timed delivery of end user products. Limiting operations in industries, inadequate finding has limited the conduct of diagnostic tests, disrupted supply chain and post sales services due to lockdown. Temporary closure of several research institutes have resulted in drastic decline in the clinical biological market.

Global Clinical Microbiology market Market: By Product

The largest profit sharing segment in global clinical microbiology market is reagents segments which includes products such as solutions, diagnostic assays kits, primers and master mixes. With more than 60% of the market coverage, these reagents needs new purchases after every use, owing a positive inclination towards the market. With high investments flowing in for the research and development sector, analytical and therapeutic research projects demands regular usage of reagents. Global laboratory instruments were approximated to be holding the market share with more than 30% value in the year 2016. Laboratory instruments comprises gram strainers, bacteria, colony counters, autoclave sterilisers, petri dishes, incubators whereas micro-analyser segments includes instruments used in molecular diagnostics, mass spectrometry and microscopes which finds wider applicability and higher demand.

Global Clinical Microbiology market Market: By Application

With air pollution levels increasing at an alarming rate, prevalence in respiratory diseases are escalating rapidly. Respiratory diseases are examined to grow and transfer more easily than any other infections. To keep an observatory check on these contagious pathogens, tests and researchs are carried out on a regular basis which will drive the market with a spontaneous growth in both developed as well as developing countries. Also, according to journals pubished in American Medical Association, chronic respiratory diseases are responsible for deaths for more than 1 in 15 deaths in the year 2015. In response to that, USD 132 billion of heathcare budget in 2013 were spend to curb the disease. As a diagnostic tools for respiratory diseases, biopsy, blood tests and branchoscopy are most commonly used. Therefore , the rising cases of chronic respiratory diseases will boost the market rate in the near future.

Global Clinical Microbiology market Market: Regional insights

In 2016, North America registered the highest revenue share in the global market followed by Europe. Adoption of advanced diagnostic techniques in U.S. are a result of developed industrial and healthcare sectors in the country. Apart from this, a stringent regulatory framework and working methodology of leading payers are inflating the regional market growth. Between 2016 to 2024, Asia Pacific is expected to register a fast paced growth with Japan leading in the arena. Strong technological developments and high usage of microbial testing in various segments are widening the clinical microbiology market in Japan. With a spurge in medical tourism in Asian Countries like India, China, Thailand and Malaysia a demand for microbial diagnostic and monitoring tests in increasing with China contributing to the regional market growth. Also, skilled labours at affordable costs and advanced manufacturing infrastructure are driving the major pharmaceutical and medical devices companies to focus more in Asia.

Recent Development



BioMerieux (France), in 2019 acquired Invisible Sentinel (US), a company practising development, manufacturing, and marking of molecular diagnostic tools for the rapid, accurate, and reliable detection of pathogens and spoilage organisms in food and beverages.

In 2018, Beckman Coulter (US) and NTE-SENER (Spain) collaborated to launch the DxM 6100 Autoplak Advanced System in Europe. In 2017, Abbott (US) acquired Alere (US), a leading company in diagnostics and point-of-care testing. This acquisition helped the company expand its product portfolio and establish its market position in the clinical microbiology testing market.

Competitive landscape

Key players in the clinical microbiology market include BioMerieux(France),DanaherCorporation (US),Becton, Dickinson and Company (US),AbbottLaboratories (US), andRocheDiagnostics (Switzerland), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), 3M (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Bruker Corporation (US), Hologic (US) and other prominent players.

Scope of the Report

? By Product Channel



Laboratory Instruments



Incubators



Gram Stainers



Bacterial Colony Counters



Autoclave Sterilizers

Petri Dish Fillers

Automated Culture Systems



Microbiology Analyzers



Molecular Diagnostic Instruments



Microscopes

Mass Spectrometers Reagents



? Application Outlook



Respiratory Diseases

Bloodstream Infections

Gastrointestinal Diseases

Sexually Transmitted Diseases

Urinary Tract Infections

Periodontal Diseases Other Diseases

? By Region

-- Asia Pacific

-- North America

-- Europe

-- Middle East & Africa

-- Latin America

