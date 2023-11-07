India’s Chhattisgarh, Mizoram elections to start on Tuesday

(MENAFN) Millions of voters in the Indian states of Chhattisgarh and Mizoram are set to cast their ballots on Tuesday to select their next state governments. These elections are being closely watched as a key indicator of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's prospects for a third term in the upcoming national elections, in the world's most populous democracy with 1.4 billion citizens.



India follows a federal structure, with regional elections determining state legislators, while the prime minister is elected in nationwide polls.



Chhattisgarh, located in the eastern part of the country, will conduct its polling in two phases, with the first phase taking place on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the northeastern state of Mizoram will have only one phase of polling.



Both states hold significant importance due to their substantial indigenous tribal populations.



Currently, Chhattisgarh is governed by the Indian National Congress, the primary opposition party in India, with Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel at the helm. Prime Minister Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making extensive efforts to regain power after a five-year gap.



In 2018, the Congress Party defeated the BJP in Chhattisgarh, bringing an end to the BJP's 15-year rule in the state.

