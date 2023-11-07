Turkish Amb. To Kuwait: We Aim For Further Economic Cooperation With Kuwait

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 7 (KUNA) -- Turkish ambassador to Kuwait Tuba Nur Sonmez said Tuesday that her country is aiming for further economic cooperation and exchange with Kuwait.

During her speech at the opening of the "Commercial Authority" program organized by the Turkish Embassy, Sonmez added that Kuwait and Turkiye enjoy exceptional political relations, distinguished and solid partnership in addition to joint perspective on a variety of issues."

She added that trade surplus between the two countries reached a record figure last year which indicates an upward trend in commercial transactions in various sectors between the two countries.

The Turkish ambassador pointed out that Kuwait and Turkiye have a unique strengths and resources that, if combined, will achieve exceptional economic results, confirming that if this economic partnership is fully achieved, it will become a model in the region that others will seek to follow.

She added that the Turkish vision aims to push Turkiye towards a future aimed at progress, development and global participation, saying that this vision stems from a new perspective of economic management that focuses on monetary stability, confidence, and financial incentives.

Sonmez expressed her deepest sympathy and grief over the humanitarian catastrophe taking place in Gaza, pointing to the enormous suffering the people of Gaza are experiencing there, praying to Allah the Almighty to grant the people of Palestine a speedy relief.

She added that the horrific Israeli occupation aggression has reached the point of a war crime, and must be stopped.

For his part, Mustafa Gultepe, Chairman of the Turkish Exporters Council said in his speech "We came today to establish trade relations on the basis of the win-win principle, as we have many sectors such as pharmaceuticals, agriculture, food, clothing and animal farming, which are very important for the two countries and the region."

He added that the Turkish participants in the (Commercial Authority) program will be from 37 Turkish companies from various sectors.

The Exporters Council has more than 110,000 members from 27 sectors, Gultepe noted.

He praised the historical relations between Turkiye and Kuwait, contributing to stonger trade relationship, adding "we aspirer to share our capabilities and expertise to carry out trade and exchange experiences and reach a sustainable and continuous partnership.

"We meet today, but our minds and hearts are with our martyrs in Gaza. We strongly condemn these Israeli raids in Gaza, and we hope that it will end soon," he added.

Gultepe is scheduled to meet with Kuwait Commerce and Industry Minister as well as Minister of Commerce and Industry and State Minister for the Youth Affairs Mohammad Al-Aiban.

He is also expected to meet with the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Oil, and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment, Dr. Saad Al-Barrak.

The "Commercial Authority" program, featuring 100 Turkish businessmen, aims to develop means of bilateral trade cooperation. The event will be an opportunities Turkish companies meet with Kuwaiti businessmen to strengthen trade relations. (pickup previous)

