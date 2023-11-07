Oid Doha Port Triathlon Makes Exciting Return

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: After a season hiatus, the Qatar Triathlon Federation made a triumphant return to the sporting scene with the Old Doha Port Triathlon, marking the start of the 2023/2024 triathlon season.

The event, hosted on Friday at the Grand Terminal Area, saw over 180 participants taking on the demanding Sprint Distance Triathlon, and more than 50 young talents competing in the Youth Aquathlon event.

In addition to locals and expat athletes, competitors from neighbouring countries, including Kuwait and Bahrain also took part, adding an international flavour to the event.



The podium winners of the team relay event pose for a photo with officials.

The technically challenging four-lap draft-legal road bike segment and the three laps of the running track added to the thrill. The scenic West Bay, silhouetted against the horizon, graced the event with a splendid finish line and ceremony backdrop.

The success of the event, following the Aquathlon in October co-organized with QTRI club, solidified the Old Doha Port's status as a premier venue for hosting future local, regional, and even international multisport events.

The event was supported by Rayyan Water, Al Ghariya Cycling and La Mesa Restaurant.

Detailed race results can be found at qtriseries/event/old-doha-port-triathlon-2023/results/