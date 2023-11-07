Azerbaijan's Court Holds Hearing Of Detained Armenian War Criminal, Verdict Announcement Expected

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. A regular court session on the criminal case of Vagif Khachatryan, accused of committing genocide in Meshali village of Azerbaijan's Khojaly region in the 1990s, has started, Trend reports.

The session is being held in the administrative building of Yasamal District Court under the chairmanship of Zeynal Agayev, chairman of Baku Military Court. The rapporteur in the criminal case is Judge Jamal Ramazanov.

A verdict against Vagif Khachatryan is expected to be announced today.

In December 1991, the criminal group, which included Khachatryan, killed 25 Azerbaijanis, wounded 14 people, and expelled 358 Azerbaijanis from their legal place of residence in Meshali village.

In connection with the emergence of sufficient grounded suspicions, a decision was made to bring Khachatryan as an accused under Articles 103 (genocide) and 107 (deportation or forced resettlement of the population) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

A measure of restraint in the form of detention was chosen against him.

About 59 people were recognized as victims in the criminal case.

