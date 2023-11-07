Azerbaijan's Court Holds Hearing Of Detained Armenian War Criminal, Verdict Announcement Expected

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. A regular court
session on the criminal case of Vagif Khachatryan, accused of
committing genocide in Meshali village of Azerbaijan's Khojaly
region in the 1990s, has started, Trend reports.
The session is being held in the administrative building of
Yasamal District Court under the chairmanship of Zeynal Agayev,
chairman of Baku Military Court. The rapporteur in the criminal
case is Judge Jamal Ramazanov.
A verdict against Vagif Khachatryan is expected to be announced
today.
In December 1991, the criminal group, which included
Khachatryan, killed 25 Azerbaijanis, wounded 14 people, and
expelled 358 Azerbaijanis from their legal place of residence in
Meshali village.
In connection with the emergence of sufficient
grounded suspicions, a decision was made to bring Khachatryan as an
accused under Articles 103 (genocide) and 107 (deportation or
forced resettlement of the population) of the Criminal Code of the
Republic of Azerbaijan.
A measure of restraint in the form of detention was
chosen against him.
About 59 people were recognized as victims in the
criminal case.
