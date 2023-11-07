Delphix For Test Data Management: The Complete Solution For Modern Enterprises

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Orange Walk, Belize Nov 6, 2023 (Issuewire )

-

Delphix, the leader in data virtualization and management, today announced the latest release of its DevOps Data Platform, which includes significant enhancements to its test data management (TDM) capabilities. Delphix for TDM enables enterprises to accelerate application development and delivery by providing self-service access to compliant test data on demand.

Organizations need data privac while enabling testing and analytics. The latest release of Delphix for TDM includes the following new features and enhancements:



API-driven TDM: Delphix now offers a comprehensive set of APIs that automate all aspects of the TDM process, including data provisioning, masking, and versioning. This enables enterprises to integrate Delphix with their existing DevOps tools and workflows.

Enhanced security and compliance: Delphix now offers a number of new features that help enterprises meet their security and compliance requirements, including data encryption, role-based access control, and audit logging. Improved performance and scalability: Delphix has made significant performance and scalability improvements to its TDM platform, making it possible to support even the most demanding enterprise workloads.

“Delphix for TDM is the most complete and comprehensive test data management solution on the market,” said Jedidiah Yueh, CEO of Delphix.“With Delphix, enterprises can finally overcome the challenges of traditional TDM approaches and deliver high-quality applications faster than ever before.”

Why Test Data Management Matters

Test Data Management Overview

Test data management tools , solutions control creation, provisioning, and cleanup of non-production data. Main capabilities:



Automating the generation of test data subsets from production



Delivering test data to teams on-demand instead of risky copying



Retiring test data automatically after use



Preventing test data sprawl across uncontrolled environments

Logging data access and usage

Data Masking Overview

Data masking hides sensitive information through transformation. Common techniques include:



Encrypting data like emails into random hashes



Substituting fictional but realistic values for fields like names



Redacting data like showing the last 4 digits of credit cards



Shuffling data by mixing up parts like first and last names

Deleting risky data like SSNs that are not necessary

Comparing TDM and Masking Use Cases

While complementary, TDM and masking shine in different scenarios:

TDM Use Cases



Accelerating performance testing by generating large volumes of data



Speeding up test cycles by provisioning data without copying



Preventing test data sprawl by centralizing environment management

Facilitating end-to-end testing across systems with synthesized data

Masking Use Cases



Processing production data for analytics while de-identifying personal information



Sharing data with third parties by redacting sensitive fields



Protecting data from exposure in lower security test environments

Retiring applications safely by irreversibly masking data before decommissioning

Using TDM and Masking Together

TDM and masking work great together. Ways to combine them:

Imagine when your data is moved from one place to another. TDM can put on a 'mask' to hide the important parts. This way, no one can see the sensitive information while it's moving around.

Let's say you need to make some new test data. Instead of using real information, TDM can use fake information that looks real. For example, playing with toy food instead of real food – it's safe, and you won't spoil the real stuff.

Imagine you have some fake test data that you don't need anymore. TDM can get rid of it for you. As it is to throw away old toys you don't play with. This keeps things neat and safe.

Test data management (TDM) is the process of providing development and testing teams with access to the data they need to build and test applications. TDM is essential for ensuring the quality and reliability of software, but it can also be a complex and time-consuming process.

Traditional TDM approaches often involve copying production data to test environments. This can be a slow and expensive process, and it can also introduce security and compliance risks. In addition, traditional TDM approaches often make it difficult to provide developers and testers with timely access to the data they need.

How Delphix for TDM Solves the Challenges of Traditional Approaches

Delphix for TDM solves the challenges of traditional TDM approaches by providing self-service access to compliant test data on demand. Delphix uses virtualization technology to create virtual copies of production data that are isolated from the production environment. This ensures that developers and testers have access to the data they need without impacting production systems.

Delphix also includes a number of features that automate the TDM process, such as data provisioning, masking, and versioning. This frees up developers and testers to focus on building and testing applications, rather than managing test data.

Benefits of Using Delphix for Test Data Management

Delphix for TDM provides a number of benefits to enterprises, including:



Accelerated application development and delivery: By providing self-service access to compliant test data on demand, Delphix helps enterprises to accelerate their application development and delivery lifecycles.

Improved quality and reliability of software: Delphix helps enterprises to improve the quality and reliability of their software by ensuring that developers and testers have access to the data they need to build and test applications thoroughly.

Reduced costs: Delphix can help enterprises to reduce their TDM costs by eliminating the need to copy production data to test environments. Improved security and compliance: Delphix helps enterprises to improve their security and compliance posture by providing features such as data encryption, role-based access control, and audit logging.

Customer Success Stories

Delphix is used by some of the world's leading enterprises to manage their test data. Here are a few customer success stories:



A leading financial services company: Delphix helped this company to reduce the time it takes to provision test environments by 90%.

A global technology company: Delphix helped this company to improve the quality of its software by reducing the number of production defects by 70%. A large telecommunications company: Delphix helped this company to reduce its TDM costs by 60%.

Conclusion

Delphix for TDM is the complete solution for modern enterprises that need to accelerate application development and delivery while ensuring the quality and reliability of their software. Delphix provides self-service access to compliant test data on demand, automates the TDM process, and includes a number of features that improve security and compliance.

Additional Information

To learn more about Delphix for Test Data Management, please visit:

To contact a Delphix sales representative, please visit: