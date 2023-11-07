Kazakhstan Opens New Solar Power Plant In Karaganda Region

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 7. A new solar
power plant with a capacity of 4.77 MW opened in the city of
Balkhash in the Karaganda region of Kazakhstan, Trend reports.
The new solar power plant became the fourth in the region. The
investment project was implemented by the Kounrad Copper
Company.
The solar power plant was built in eight months. 8,850 panels
were installed on an area of 10 hectares.
The opening was attended by Akim (head of executive power) of
the city of Balkhash, Sapar Satayev, head of the Department of
Ecology for the Karaganda region. Nigel Robinson, executive
director of Central Asia Metals PLC, also attended this event.
According to Vitaly Logachev, technical director of Kounrad
Copper Company LLP, a lot of work has been done. More than 6 km of
wells were drilled, 177 sets of metal structures with a total
weight of over 200 tons were installed, and 64 km of wires and
cables were laid.
As he noted, the share of renewable energy sources in Kazakhstan
is predicted to be 15 percent by 2035, and Kounrad Copper Company
has made our contribution.
According to calculations, the station will cover almost 16–18
percent of the enterprise's electricity needs.
By the end of 2022, there will be 130 renewable energy
facilities operating in the Republic with an installed capacity of
2,400 MW (46 WPPs: 958 MW; 44 SPPs: 1148 MW; 37 HPPs: 280 MW; and 3
BioPPs: 1.77 MW). In 2023, 15 facilities with a total capacity of
276 MW will be commissioned.
