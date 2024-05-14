Turkiye Announces Timeframe For Commissioning New Gas Line With Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



This winter, there are expectations for the supply of naturalgas to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan throughTurkiye via the Ighdir-Nakhchivan pipeline, Azernews reports, citing the Minister of Energyand Natural Resources of Turkiye, Alparslan Bayraktar.

Bayraktar made this announcement during the ceremony for thesigning of the Turkiye-Azerbaijan Natural Gas Cooperation Agreementheld in Istanbul.

"I hope that this winter, natural gas will be delivered toNakhchivan via Turkiye. We plan to put this pipeline into operationas soon as possible," said the minister.

Azerbaijan and Turkiye signed a memorandum of understanding onthe Ighdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline on December 15, 2020. Theproject envisaged cooperation between Azerbaijan's state oilcompany SOCAR and Turkiye's BOTAS.

The Igdir-Nakhchivan pipeline will not only allow for thediversification of Nakhchivan's gas supply but also eliminate itsdependence on a single source. The project is among the priorityinitiatives outlined in the "State Program for the Socio-EconomicDevelopment of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for2023-2027."

The pipeline stretches 97.5 kilometres from Igdir to the Sadarakdistrict, including a 17.5-kilometre Azerbaijani section and an80-kilometre Turkish section. The pipeline is capable oftransporting 2 million cubic metres of gas per day and 730 millioncubic metres annually. This, will fully meet Nakhchivan's gasneeds.