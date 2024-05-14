Zelensky, Macron Discuss Participation Of Global South Countries In Peace Summit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the importance of encouraging countries from the Global South to attend the Peace Summit.

According to Ukrinform, Zelensky said this in a post on the social media platform X .

“I spoke with Emmanuel Macron and thanked him for confirming his attendance at the Peace Summit. I appreciate France's important role in implementing the Peace Formula, particularly the nuclear safety point,” noted the head of state.

According to Zelensky, they“discussed the importance of encouraging countries from the Global South to attend the summit and coordinated positions on this matter”.

“We also had a thorough discussion of the frontline situation, particularly in the Kharkiv direction. We paid close attention to Ukraine's defense needs, particularly additional air defense, artillery, long-range capabilities, and ammunition,” the president noted.

Zelensky thanked President Macron for“France's strong defense assistance to Ukraine and invited him to visit our country in the near future”.

As Ukrinform reported, in April, French President Emmanuel Macron assured that France would participate in the peace forum with all countries that seek a lasting peace, defined as a peace that respects international law and rules.

Photo: Ukrainian President's Office