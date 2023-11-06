Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- The Kuwaiti Cabinet directed the Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) to take all required arrangements to build a residential city in the north.

NEW YORK -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed for a humanitarian aid totaling USD 1.2 billion to help deliver aid to 2.7 million people in Gaza and the West Bank.

MOSCOW -- Russia announced on Monday its support for holding an international conference to settle the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

ALGIERS -- The government of South Africa said it was recalling all of its diplomats from the Israeli occupation following the latter's intense air strikes on the Gaza Strip.

MANAMA -- Secretary-General of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) at Manpower and Government Restructuring Program (MGRP) Jamela Al-Dawas stressed economic empowerment of women is positively reflected in the community.

DOHA -- Some 10 Kuwait-based factories, running the gamut from nutrition to hospitality, are taking part in an international industrial exhibition in the Qatari capital Doha, a Kuwaiti official said. (end) mb