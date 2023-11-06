Russian Tech Giant Unveils Detailed Navigation App to Challenge Google Maps in Dubai

(MENAFN) Yango, the international arm of the Russian tech conglomerate Yandex, has introduced a cutting-edge navigation application in Dubai, featuring an intricately detailed map of the city that includes 3D representations of its iconic landmarks. The announcement was made by the company's press office on Thursday, marking a significant step in Yango's bid to compete with industry stalwart Google Maps.



The app, available for download at no cost on both Google Play and Apple's App Store, offers user interfaces and voice directions in both English and Arabic. Yango's navigation tool empowers users to effortlessly plan routes for driving, walking, or utilizing public transport, all while benefiting from an exceptionally detailed map enriched with impressive 3D renditions of prominent landmarks across Dubai.



With coverage extending to over 3,000 kilometers of roads within the city, Yango's service guarantees a true-to-life representation of Dubai's urban landscape. The app meticulously displays roads, buildings, underground crossings, parking facilities, and green spaces, providing an immersive and comprehensive navigational experience.



Among the notable features of Yango Maps is its vivid portrayal of Dubai's famed attractions, including the Burj Khalifa, Dubai Frame, the Museum of The Future, and the Jumeirah Mosque, all presented in vibrant full-color 3D renderings.



Alexander Baksheev, CEO of Yango Maps, expressed his enthusiasm for the product's launch, stating, "We're excited to launch Yango Maps in Dubai and invite everyone to enjoy a new seamless navigation experience in the city." He emphasized the company's commitment to ensuring the application remains accurate and hassle-free for users, announcing plans to implement approximately 3 million monthly updates to the map.



This move by Yango represents a notable foray into the competitive realm of navigation applications, pitting the Russian tech giant against industry leader Google Maps in one of the world's most dynamic urban environments. The introduction of Yango Maps in Dubai is poised to offer users a fresh and dynamic alternative for exploring the city's vibrant landscape.



