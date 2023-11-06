Saudia Group's New Brand Prioritises Facilitating Bangladeshi Travellers

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Saudia Group formerly known as Saudi Arabian Airlines Holding Corporation, recently unveiled its new brand identity as part of a comprehensive transformation strategy which included the rebrand of the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia. The Group, in a release, reaffirms its commitment to driving aviation growth and shaping the future of the Kingdom's aviation industry, facilitating Bangladeshi travellers in alignment with Vision 2030.

About the move, Ibrahim Al Omar, Director General, Saudia Group, said,“We are implementing a fully integrated programme that will enable us to play a driving role in advancing Vision 2030, in line with the targets of the Saudi Aviation Strategy. We are committed to expanding the fleet of the group to 318 aircraft and serve 175 destinations. We are entering a new era, and we believe that we now have everything in place to deliver on our promise to bring the world to Saudi Arabia and demonstrate what the Kingdom has to offer from a tourism and business perspective.”

The launch of the new brand is part of the Group's transformation strategy that began in 2015 to implement initiatives and projects aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and improving the Bangladeshi guest experience across all touchpoints, added the release.

Frequently flying from Bangladesh, Saudia Group is a key enabler in achieving the ambitious goals of the Saudi Aviation Strategy to transport 100 million visitors a year by 2030 and establishing 250 direct flight routes to and from Saudi airports, while facilitating the hosting of 30 million pilgrims by 2030.

Saudia Group represents a dynamic and comprehensive ecosystem within the aviation industry that plays a key role in shaping Saudi Arabia's society and future. The Group consists of a diverse portfolio, comprising 12 Strategic Business Units, which all support the advancement of the aviation sector, not only in the Kingdom but also in the MENA region.

Saudia Technic is currently developing a Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) village, considered the largest of its kind in the region, to localise manufacturing while becoming an authorised service centre in the MENA region through partnerships with global manufacturing companies.

Meanwhile, Saudia Academy has plans to transform into a specialised academy at a regional level, accredited by manufacturers and international organisations in the aviation sector.

Additionally, Saudia Cargo continues to grow by connecting three continents to be a global logistics hub, while Saudia Private is expanding its operations by having its own aircraft and flight schedule.



“This transformation underscores the interconnection of all companies within the group, serving as providers of essential support services to diverse institutions within the aviation sector and beyond, ensuring excellence and world-class solutions that span from ground operations to the skies,” added Ibrahim Al Omar, Director General, Saudia Group.

