Mother of assaulted 13-year-old takes legal action against McDonald's, attacker

(MENAFN) The mother of a 13-year-old girl who was assaulted by an adult woman inside a McDonald's in Southern California has initiated a lawsuit against both the fast-food chain and the alleged attacker. The incident, which took place in September at a Harbor City McDonald's, has led to legal action seeking accountability from McDonald's and the individual responsible for the attack, identified as 31-year-old Ariana Lauifi.



The victim, Kassidy Jones, stated that she did not know the assailant, Lauifi, prior to the incident. According to reports, Lauifi was arrested on September 28 on suspicion of felony child abuse in connection with the attack. The lawsuit comes in the wake of the disturbing assault that unfolded in the McDonald's restaurant, where the victim, Kassidy, was subjected to violence. Kassidy's mother, Angelina Gray, expressed her heartbreak over the ordeal, emphasizing that her innocent daughter had been physically assaulted while at McDonald's. She further alleged that the restaurant's staff and managers failed to intervene or provide any assistance, claiming that they merely stood by and watched.



Kassidy Jones had recounted that she and her classmates had visited the fast-food establishment on their way home from school on September 6. It was during this visit that an unidentified woman confronted her and initiated the attack. The woman verbally threatened Kassidy, making alarming statements such as "What the F are y'all looking at? I fight kids. I fight you." Videos of the altercation circulated on social media, vividly capturing Kassidy being dragged to the floor, punched, and subjected to hair-pulling by the aggressor. The incident was recorded by onlookers, with some shouting in the background. The only individual seen coming to Kassidy's aid was a man reportedly accompanying the suspect.



In the aftermath of the attack, Kassidy's mother called the police and promptly rushed her daughter to the hospital, where she received medical attention for her injuries, including visible swelling and bruises. Attorney Toni Jaramilla, representing the victim and her family, asserted that McDonald's bears a responsibility to provide a clean and safe environment for its patrons. She emphasized that Kassidy's injuries could have been prevented, and the young girl should have received assistance after the attack, asserting that such a situation should never have occurred in the first place. The lawsuit, therefore, seeks to address these concerns and hold those involved accountable for the distressing incident.

