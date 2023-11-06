Aesthetic Devices Market Size, Top Players, Revenue, Share, Future Trends, Report And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Market Overview

Report Ocean has recently unveiled an extensive report on the Aesthetic Devices market, providing valuable insights into the various factors influencing its growth. This comprehensive report covers essential information on market drivers, restraints, and opportunities, offering readers a profound understanding of the market dynamics. It also includes a detailed analysis of industry developments and trends that are shaping the Aesthetic Devices market. Furthermore, the report offers a thorough assessment of the market on both global and regional levels, providing comprehensive insights for businesses and stakeholders.

Market Size

In 2021, the global Aesthetic Devices market reached a valuation of US$ 14,911.9 million. The market is expected to experience substantial growth, with a projected value of over US$ 40,711.7 million by 2030. This growth is anticipated to be driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Understanding Aesthetic Devices

Aesthetic (cosmetic) devices encompass a range of equipment, including lasers, used to enhance facial and body aesthetics. These devices are applied in various surgical procedures, such as dental, eye surgery for cornea reshaping, general surgery, and cosmetic surgery.

Factors Influencing the Market

Several key factors are influencing the growth of the global Aesthetic Devices market:

: Increasing awareness about cosmetic surgeries will primarily drive market growth during the forecast period.: The growing demand for technologically advanced products and an evolving healthcare sector are forecast to boost the growth of the aesthetic devices market.: Public knowledge of cosmetic treatments, the rising trend of less invasive and non-invasive aesthetic procedures, and growing concerns about appearances and aging are projected to benefit the market.: Governments are investing heavily in the medical sector to boost advancements, which will bring lucrative growth opportunities for the overall market. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak had a detrimental effect on the Aesthetic Devices market. Lower product demand, constrained operations, and temporary closures of beauty facilities were observed. The lockdowns and fear of virus spread restricted people from visiting hospitals and clinics for more than a year, resulting in a decline in the demand for cosmetic surgery.



North America : North America has led the market in recent years, primarily due to technological breakthroughs, growing medical aesthetics usage, and the creation of innovative products by key companies. The demand for aesthetic procedures in the region continues to grow. Asia-Pacific : The Asia-Pacific Aesthetic Devices market is expected to grow at a high rate due to its large population.

Regional AnalysisKey Competitors

Key players in the Aesthetic Devices market include:



Allergan plc

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Lumenis Ltd

Merz Pharma Gmbh & Co. Kgaa

Hologic, Inc.

Sientra Inc

Syneron Medical Ltd

Valeant Pharmaceutical International, Inc

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Other prominent companies

Market Segmentation

The global Aesthetic Devices market is segmented based on:



Product : Including Devices and Aesthetic Implants.

Application : Covering Surgical and Non-Surgical procedures. End-user : Encompassing Hospitals and Clinics, Medical Spas and Beauty Centers.

