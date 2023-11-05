Amala Paul-Jagat Desai Wedding Photos: Malayalam Actress Marries Beau In Kochi; Check Out Their Instagram Pics

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On Amala Paul's 32nd birthday, the actress shared big news with her fans, about her engagement with Jagat Desai. Yesterday, she married her boyfriend, Jagat Desai, which took place at Kochi's Grand Hyatt hotel in Kerala.



The couple posted pictures to social media. It quickly became viral, and congratulations could be seen everywhere. It goes without saying that the newlyweds looked stunning in their lavender wedding gowns.

Announcing the marriage on social media, Amala wrote,“Two souls , one destiny, walking hand-in-hand with my divine feminine, for the rest of this lifetime. #married #twinflame.”

The couple opted for an intimate wedding ceremony and twinned in lilac-colored outfits. Jagat Desai was seen wearing a lilac and white sherwani and Amala wore a lehenga with a green neckpiece.

Later, Amala also shared a set of pics with a sweet caption that read, "Celebrating the love & grace that brought us together. #Married to my divine masculine. Seeking your love and blessings (sic)."



The actress announced to her Instagram family on her 32nd birthday that she and Jagat Desai were getting engaged, along with a cute video. A flash mob dancing performance at a restaurant during the couple's vacation was captured in a sweet video that Jagat Desai posted on his Instagram profile on Thursday.

The dancers then invite Jagat to participate, and he obliges, showing off his dancing skills to a blushing Amala, who is wearing an amazing pink attire. In the middle of the dancing performance, to the sound and sight of falling confetti, Jagat gets down on one knee and pops the question to Amala.

With everyone celebrating their extravagant proposal, the two then give each other hugs and kisses. The caption said, "My Gipsy Queen said yes #weddingbells," which he wrote. My darling, happy birthday.”