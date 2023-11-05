Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Under Protection Of Police

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) Settlers stormed the Blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque Sunday, protected by the Israeli occupation police. Eyewitnesses said that dozens of settlers stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque from the Mughrabi Gate, carried out provocative tours in its courtyards and performed Talmudic rituals in the vicinity of Bab Al-Rahma prayer hall, according to Palestinian news agency (WAFA). The Israeli occupation police also tightened its military measures around the Mosque. (QNA)

