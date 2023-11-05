Official: Kuwait's KRCS Relief Aid Supplies Reaches Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- The third and fourth batches of Kuwait Red Crescent Society's (KRCS) relief aid supplies arrived in the Gaza Strip, said an official on Sunday.

Speaking to KUNA, head of the Palestinian voluntary teams operating in Gaza affiliated with KRCS Ahmad Abu Diyeh said that the society's batches of necessary supplies were part of the Kuwait humanitarian air bridge, which carried tons of medical supplies.

The supplies would be distributed to hospitals in southern Gaza within the following hours, he revealed, noting that there were difficulties in sending material to medical facilities in northern Gaza Strip due to the brutal Israeli aggression's bombardment of the area.

On his part, head of the Gaza Health authority's storage department Dr. Mohammad Hamad commended the Kuwaiti swift response to the health needs in the heavily bombarded Gaza Strip.

The Kuwait humanitarian air bridge continues for over ten days to deliver relief aid, transporting 170 tons of medical supplies, food, ambulances to the Gaza Strip. (end)

