Fourth Forum Of Young Entrepreneurs To Held At Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Fourth Forum of Young Entrepreneurs will be held at Baku SME
House as part of Global Entrepreneurship Week on November 17. The
event is being jointly organized by the Youth Foundation and the
Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA). The purpose
of the forum is to inform youth about the available opportunities
and state support mechanisms for the promotion of entrepreneurship
among young people, as well as the realization of business
projects, Azernews reports.
The forum is part of a series of events organized within the
framework of the Year of Heydar Aliyev marking the 100th
anniversary of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, who made a great
contribution to the development of entrepreneurship in
Azerbaijan.
The Azerbaijan Investment and Young Entrepreneurship Forum to be
held in Baku on November 17-18, 2022, with the support of the
Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic
of Azerbaijan, and the organization of the Small and Medium
Business Development Agency (KOBIA), Islamic Cooperation Youth
Forum (ICYF) and its Eurasian Regional Center (ICYF-ERC).
The purpose of the forum is to encourage investment in
Azerbaijan with the participation of local and international
organizations, representatives of state institutions, businessmen,
investors, experts and startups and to inform them about investment
opportunities, to develop a new vision in the field of supporting
young entrepreneurs and discussing ways to strengthen the startup
ecosystem in Azerbaijan, Eurasia and member countries of the
Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).
The forum to presents an exhibition of about 50 start-up
projects from OIC countries on food and agricultural technologies,
“green industry”, fintech, games and applications, environment and
renewable energy, smart technologies, aviation and space
technology, logistics and“smart city”, robotics.
The Second Forum of Young Entrepreneurs was held in Baku on
December 10. The event was attended by representatives of relevant
government agencies and public organizations operating in the field
of youth, as well as young people engaged in entrepreneurial
activities and interested in this field.
The forum was organized to promote entrepreneurship among young
people, to inform them about the existing mechanisms of state
support. During the panel discussions, officials of the Ministry of
Youth and Sport, the State Tax Service under the Ministry of
Economy, the State Customs Committee, SMBDA, the State Employment
Agency and the Azerbaijan Youth Foundation informed about the
activities of their organizations and answered questions.
Within the framework of the World Entrepreneurship Week, the
Baku House of Small and Medium Business (SMB House) will host the
IV Forum of Young Entrepreneurs on 17 November. The forum will
provide an opportunity for local and foreign startups to present
their projects to investors. Azerbaijani startups who want to
participate in the startup exhibition as participants can apply
until October 20.
