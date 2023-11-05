Fourth Forum Of Young Entrepreneurs To Held At Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Fourth Forum of Young Entrepreneurs will be held at Baku SME House as part of Global Entrepreneurship Week on November 17. The event is being jointly organized by the Youth Foundation and the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA). The purpose of the forum is to inform youth about the available opportunities and state support mechanisms for the promotion of entrepreneurship among young people, as well as the realization of business projects, Azernews reports.

The forum is part of a series of events organized within the framework of the Year of Heydar Aliyev marking the 100th anniversary of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, who made a great contribution to the development of entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijan Investment and Young Entrepreneurship Forum to be held in Baku on November 17-18, 2022, with the support of the Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the organization of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA), Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF) and its Eurasian Regional Center (ICYF-ERC).

The purpose of the forum is to encourage investment in Azerbaijan with the participation of local and international organizations, representatives of state institutions, businessmen, investors, experts and startups and to inform them about investment opportunities, to develop a new vision in the field of supporting young entrepreneurs and discussing ways to strengthen the startup ecosystem in Azerbaijan, Eurasia and member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The forum to presents an exhibition of about 50 start-up projects from OIC countries on food and agricultural technologies, “green industry”, fintech, games and applications, environment and renewable energy, smart technologies, aviation and space technology, logistics and“smart city”, robotics.

The Second Forum of Young Entrepreneurs was held in Baku on December 10. The event was attended by representatives of relevant government agencies and public organizations operating in the field of youth, as well as young people engaged in entrepreneurial activities and interested in this field.

The forum was organized to promote entrepreneurship among young people, to inform them about the existing mechanisms of state support. During the panel discussions, officials of the Ministry of Youth and Sport, the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy, the State Customs Committee, SMBDA, the State Employment Agency and the Azerbaijan Youth Foundation informed about the activities of their organizations and answered questions.

