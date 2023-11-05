Qatar's Amir, French FM Discuss Situation In Palestine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Nov 5 (KUNA) - Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, discussed Sunday, with the French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs, Catherine Colonna, the situation in the Palestinian territories on the occasion of her visit to Doha.

In a statement, the Qatari Amiri Diwan said that during the meeting, both sides touched on the situation in Palestine and latest developments regionally and globally.

Yesterday, Qatar condemned in the strongest terms the Israeli occupation's bombing of the Al-Fakhoura school, which houses thousands of displaced people in the Jabalia camp and a number of hospitals in Gaza. (end)

