Alaska Airlines faces charges over off-duty pilot's attempt to shut down engines

(MENAFN) Three passengers have taken legal action against Alaska Airlines in response to a harrowing incident that occurred last month. The incident unfolded on Horizon Air Flight 2059, an affiliate of Alaska Airlines, and the passengers are alleging severe emotional distress as a result. The cause of their distress is tied to an off-duty pilot, Joseph David Emerson, aged 44, who allegedly attempted to disrupt the plane's operation by manipulating vital controls.



According to charging documents reported by the Associated Press, Emerson, who was situated in the cockpit's jump seat (an additional seat in the cockpit), abruptly announced, "I'm not OK," before attempting to engage two critical handles. These handles were linked to a fire-suppression system and the fuel supply to the aircraft's engines. This perilous situation unfolded during a flight from Everett, Washington, to San Francisco on October 22, necessitating an unscheduled diversion and a safe landing in Portland, Oregon. Fortunately, the cabin crew successfully restrained Emerson, and law enforcement arrested him upon the flight's arrival.



It is important to note that the Alaska Airlines flight was operated by Horizon Air, a regional subsidiary of the Alaska Air Group, which owns both Horizon Air and Alaska Airlines.



In the class action lawsuit filed in King County Superior Court on Thursday, the three passengers argue that Emerson should have never been granted access to the cockpit, given his reported struggles with depression and sleep deprivation. The passengers' ordeal is described as feeling like a "nose-dive," although not all passengers quoted in news accounts have conveyed a similar experience.



In essence, this legal action underscores the distressing incident and raises questions about the procedures for allowing individuals into the cockpit, particularly when it comes to those who may be grappling with mental health issues.

